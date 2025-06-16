What's the story

Claire Danes has been a Hollywood staple, thanks to her versatile acting skills and unforgettable performances.

Over the years, she has taken up a variety of roles that have made a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike.

From TV to movies, Danes has proven her mettle across genres, earning accolades and recognition for her work.

Here, we take a look at five iconic roles that define Danes's contribution to the entertainment industry.