'Ballerina' to 'Materialists': Top movies hitting theaters this week
What's the story
This week, the big screen is set to be graced by a diverse range of films. From the action-packed Ballerina (From the World of John Wick) to the film about overcoming challenges in a village setting, Bou Buttu Bhuta, there's something for everyone.
Other notable releases include Materialists and How to Train Your Dragon.
Let's take a closer look at these upcoming films.
Hollywood releases
'Ballerina' and 'Materialists'
Kicking off with Hollywood, Ballerina is the fifth installment in the John Wick franchise. Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019) and Chapter 4 (2023), it stars Ana de Armas as an assassin named Eve Macarro.
The film will be released on Friday.
Also releasing on the same day is Materialists, Celine Song's romantic drama starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal. Notably, booking is yet to start for this.
Regional films
'Bou Buttu Bhuta' and 'Aapish (The Office)'
Moving on to regional cinema, Bou Buttu Bhuta is a film from Odisha that tells the story of Buttu and his mother living in a village. Their lives take an unexpected turn as they face unforeseen challenges.
The movie stars Babushan Mohanty, Archita, and Aparajita Mohanty. It will be released on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Bengali film Aapish (The Office) will hit theaters on June 13. It stars popular faces like Sandipta Sen and Sudipta Chakraborty.
Animation and drama
'How to Train Your Dragon' and 'Ronth'
The film How to Train Your Dragon will be released on June 13. The film follows the friendship between Hiccup, a Viking inventor, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, as they face an ancient threat.
Another notable release is the Malayalam film Ronth, which stars Roshan Mathew and Lakshmi Menon. The film follows two patrol officers facing mounting tensions during a night shift while confronting personal demons.