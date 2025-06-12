Divya Dutta recalls traumatic childhood experience; reveals getting kidnapping threat
What's the story
Bollywood actor Divya Dutta recently revealed a traumatic incident from her childhood during the Punjab insurgency in the 1980s.
Speaking to Hindi Rush, she revealed that her family received a kidnapping threat, which caused them immense distress.
However, despite this fear and uncertainty, Dutta stressed how community support played a vital role in helping her family cope during those turbulent times.
Community strength
Dutta emphasized having strong support system
Dutta said, "Chote sheheron mein support system bahut strong hota hai (In small towns, the support system tends to be very strong.)"
She recalled that her mom, who was a single mother, drew strength from the close-knit bonds of their neighborhood.
"Small town ki beauty yeh hoti hai ki aapke sab rishtedaar aapke aas pass hote hain (The beauty of a small town is that your relatives are near you.)"
Family support
How her mother drew strength from the community
Dutta further elaborated on how their small-town community came together to support her mother during this difficult time.
"Meri mummy akeli thi, toh har koi unke saath khada tha...(My mom was alone, so everyone was with her.)"
"Jab aap akele hote huye bhi akele nahi hote, woh shayad ek khoobsurat neighborhood hota hai (Even when you're alone, you really aren't alone, that's the beauty of a neighborhood)."
Hoax revealed
The letter was a hoax, Dutta revealed
Eventually, it was revealed that the letter threatening to kidnap Dutta was a hoax.
"He was a fraud who sent that letter," she confirmed.
Despite this traumatic experience, Dutta went on to have an illustrious career in the film industry for over three decades.
She has been part of ensemble hits like Delhi-6 and Baghban.