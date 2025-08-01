Will rain affect Day 2 of England-India Oval Test? 

The second day of the ongoing fifth and final Test match between India and England at The Oval in London could be affected by rain. The weather forecast suggests light showers throughout the day, with a higher chance of rainfall during the afternoon session. However, it's not certain whether these conditions will have a significant impact on play or not. Here are further details.

Match status India struggled on Day 1 After a difficult first day, India ended the day at 204/6. The batting lineup struggled against England's strong bowling attack, with only Karun Nair (52*) and Washington Sundar (19*) putting up a fight. The overcast conditions and green pitch at The Oval made it hard for Indian batters. Only 64 overs of the play was possible on the day due to rain.

Weather forecast Weather forecast for Day 2 According to AccuWeather, the second day of the Oval Test match is likely to be partly cloudy and sunny. Light rain showers are predicted around 4pm which could have a major impact on how the first innings plays out. This forecast highlights the unpredictable nature of English weather and its possible effect on cricket matches.