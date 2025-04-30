IPL 2025: Aakash Chopra questions Karun Nair's form
What's the story
Former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has voiced his disappointment with Karun Nair's underwhelming performance in the ongoing IPL 2025.
Despite a promising start with an impressive innings of 89 off just 40 balls against the Mumbai Indians, Nair has struggled to maintain his form.
In his last five innings, he managed to score only 65 runs, while DC have lost three of their last five outings.
Here are further details.
Missed chances
Chopra believes Nair missed a crucial opportunity
Speaking on JioHotsar, Chopra highlighted that Nair had a golden opportunity to leave his mark in the IPL 2025.
"Karun Nair hasn't made the most of the second chance that cricket has given him. This was a kind of run chase where the eight overs from Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy had to be negotiated. I think KL Rahul's runout was absolutely critical. After that, it was their last opportunity," said Chopra.
Meanwhile, Nair managed just 15 off 13 balls.
Key player
Narine's performance pivotal for DC
Chopra emphasized Kolkata's spinner Sunil Narine's pivotal contribution to Delhi's loss.
He observed that despite a solid start from Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel, who added 76 runs, the game turned in Kolkata's favor after Patel was dismissed by Narine.
The commentator lauded Narine's brilliant bowling and important direct hit which resulted in KL Rahul's run-out.
"Delhi Capitals had their chances to seal the deal. They didn't start well," he further added.
Match recap
KKR edge past DC to stay alive in playoff race
Batting first, KKR posted 204/9 in 20 overs, with Angrish Raghuvanshi scoring 44 off 32 balls.
Solid contributions throughout the innings helped KKR set a challenging total.
Mitchell Starc was the standout bowler for DC, taking 3/43.
Chasing 205, DC struggled early, losing quick wickets to be 60/3 in the seventh over.
Faf du Plessis anchored with 62, and Axar Patel's 43 wasn't enough as Narine combined with Varun Chakravarthy to help KKR beat DC.
Performance
Nair's performance in the game and season so far
As mentioned, the 33-year-old managed just 15 off 13 balls before being dismissed by Vaibhav Arora, who bowled a brilliant yorker that resulted in an LBW decision on field.
Nair had hit two boundaries before his dismissal.
Aside from his 89 against MI, Nair has struggled this season, with scores of 0 (3), 31 (18), 15 (9), and a recent 4 (4) against RCB.
Overall, he has accumulated 154 runs in six innings at 25.67, striking at 177.01 this season.
Numbers
A look at his IPL and T20 numbers
In the IPL, Nair has amassed 1,650 runs across 82 matches.
He also boasts an average of 23.91, while striking at 131.06. The batter also owns 11 fifties (HS: 89).
Meanwhile, his best IPL season came in 2014, when he scored 330 runs in 11 matches.
In T20s, Nair has now raced to 3,616 runs across 154 innings at an average of 26.39.
According to ESPNcricinfo, his strike rate in T20s is 136. 29 (100s: 2, 50s: 22).