Former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has voiced his disappointment with Karun Nair's underwhelming performance in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Despite a promising start with an impressive innings of 89 off just 40 balls against the Mumbai Indians, Nair has struggled to maintain his form.

In his last five innings, he managed to score only 65 runs, while DC have lost three of their last five outings.

Here are further details.