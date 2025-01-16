What's the story

Veteran batter Karun Nair was once again amongst the runs for Vidarbha in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Nair slammed an unbeaten 88 from 44 balls versus Maharashtra at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on Thursday.

Nair hammered his 5th successive fifty-plus score (4 centuries) in the ongoing campaign and went unbeaten for the 6th time in seven innings.

Here are further details.