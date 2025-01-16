Karun Nair slams his 6th fifty-plus score in VHT 2024/25
What's the story
Veteran batter Karun Nair was once again amongst the runs for Vidarbha in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Nair slammed an unbeaten 88 from 44 balls versus Maharashtra at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on Thursday.
Nair hammered his 5th successive fifty-plus score (4 centuries) in the ongoing campaign and went unbeaten for the 6th time in seven innings.
Here are further details.
Knock
An entertaining whirlwind knock from Nair's blade
Nair walked in when his side was 224/1 in the 35th over. Alongside centurion Dhruv Shorey. he added 21 runs.
Thereafter, a 93-run stand followed with Jitesh Sharma supporting Nair.
The in-form Nair scored 88* from 44 balls. He struck at 200. He hammered nine fours and five sixes.
He added an unbeaten 42-run stand alongside Yash Dubey (5*) as Vidarbha scored 380/3.
Form
Nair's journey in 2024/25 VHT
Nair started with a knock of 112* versus Jammu & Kashmir. Thereafter, he hit an unbeaten 44 versus Chhattisgarh.
The right-handed batter floored Chandigarh with a serious 163*.
He then managed an unbeaten 111 against Tamil Nadu. He hammered 112 versus Uttar Pradesh next.
Nair didn't bat against Mizoram before he scored 122* against Rajasthan in the quarters.
And today, he smashed 88*.
Information
752 runs in the ongoing campaign for Nair
Nair's unbeaten 88 takes him to 752 runs in the ongoing VHT season. He owns 5 tons, one fifty and a score of 44* from a total of 7 innings (8 matches). As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 752. His strike rate is 125.96.
Information
A look at Nair's stats in List A cricket
In 106 List A matches, Nair has raced to a total of 3,101 runs at 41-plus. This was his 14th fifty in the 50-over format. He owns a total of 8 centuries as well.