Gautam Gambhir aims to eliminate indiscipline from Team India: Report
What's the story
Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is said to be taking some drastic steps to tackle the team's recent dismal performance.
Ever since he took over in July last year, India's performance has been underwhelming under him.
The team faced an ODI series loss against Sri Lanka last year, their first in 27 years.
New Zealand also ended India's home domination by whitewashing them 3-0.
Performance review
India's performance in Australia under scrutiny
The team's performance Down Under has also been under the scanner. Despite a promising start with a win in Perth, India couldn't manage any further wins and lost the five-Test series (1-3).
After this series, the BCCI held a review meeting where Gambhir's future as head coach was discussed.
He is scheduled to coach India in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, but his position might be reconsidered if the team struggles during this ICC event.
Team dynamics
Gambhir addresses indiscipline and 'superstar culture' in team
According to India Today, Gambhir has raised concerns over indiscipline in the team and the existing 'superstar culture.' These were raised in the BCCI's review meeting after the series Down Under.
However, some members of the team have not taken kindly to his wish to remove this superstar culture from the dressing room.
"Gambhir spoke about indiscipline in the Indian dressing room following the loss in Border-Gavaskar series," a source told India Today.
Coaching changes
BCCI considers appointing a batting coach
In light of the team's performance, Cricbuzz recently reported that the BCCI is mulling appointing a batting coach.
India currently have two assistant coaches in the form of Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, but no specific batting coach.
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has offered his services for the job. He has been visiting the nation regularly owing to his commentary duties in IPL.
Crucial tournament
Gambhir's future hinges on Champions Trophy performance
Gambhir's future as head coach could hinge on India's performance in the impending Champions Trophy, starting February 19.
The team has been grouped with Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh for the tournament.
They will play their first match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on February 20.
This could be a defining moment for Gambhir and Team India.
Proposed measures
Gambhir proposes stricter rules for player discipline
To curb indiscipline, Gambhir has suggested stricter rules for players' family time during tours.
The BCCI has accepted this suggestion, now allowing families to stay with players for two weeks on tours of 45 days or more, and one week on shorter tours.
Further, he thinks the board and team management should impose stricter guidelines with junior players.