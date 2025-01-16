What's the story

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is said to be taking some drastic steps to tackle the team's recent dismal performance.

Ever since he took over in July last year, India's performance has been underwhelming under him.

The team faced an ODI series loss against Sri Lanka last year, their first in 27 years.

New Zealand also ended India's home domination by whitewashing them 3-0.