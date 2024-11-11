Summarize Simplifying... In short In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah may lead the Indian cricket team, with Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul ready to step in as openers if needed.

The team is preparing for a challenging four-Test series with an extended camp in Perth, focusing on center-wicket practice and match simulations.

Despite a recent defeat to New Zealand, India holds a strong record against Australia, with notable victories in 2017 and 2019. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jasprit Bumrah will lead in case Rohit Sharma misses out in Perth

Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in Rohit Sharma's absence: Gambhir

By Parth Dhall 02:23 pm Nov 11, 202402:23 pm

What's the story Head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India if Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener against Australia. The Perth Stadium will host the opener from November 22. "Bumrah is vice-captain; if Rohit is not available, he is going to lead in Perth," Gambhir confirmed the same during a pre-departure press conference in Mumbai.

Uncertain status

Rohit's participation in series opener remains uncertain

Rohit's availability for the series opener is still in the air as he isn't traveling with the squad. However, Gambhir made it clear that Rohit is yet to take a call. "At the moment, there is no confirmation but we will let you know exactly what the situation will be," Gambhir added to his statement.

Backup plans

Gambhir highlights backup plans for opening options

In light of Rohit's potential absence, Gambhir emphasized the team's backup plans. He confirmed that both Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul are prepared to open if the need arises. "Obviously there is [Abhimanyu] Easwaran and there is [KL Rahul] there. So we will take a call closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available," added Gambhir.

Preparation strategy

Indian team prepares for intense Test series

To gear up for the grueling four-Test series, the Indian team has planned an extended camp in Perth, which will have players from the India A squad. The team management has opted for center-wicket practice and match simulations as their preparation strategy. Despite low scores in recent matches, Gambhir was confident of Rahul's versatility and experience ahead of the upcoming series against Australia.

Australia

Team India's road ahead

India are coming off a historic Test series defeat to New Zealand at home, and the road ahead won't be smooth despite their phenomenal record Down Under since 2015. Australia last beat India in a Test series in the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (2-0). India avenged the loss with a 2-1 win at home in 2017. India then became the only Asian side with a Test series win in Australia (2018/19). They also won the 2020/21 series Down Under.