Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in Rohit Sharma's absence: Gambhir
Head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India if Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener against Australia. The Perth Stadium will host the opener from November 22. "Bumrah is vice-captain; if Rohit is not available, he is going to lead in Perth," Gambhir confirmed the same during a pre-departure press conference in Mumbai.
Rohit's participation in series opener remains uncertain
Rohit's availability for the series opener is still in the air as he isn't traveling with the squad. However, Gambhir made it clear that Rohit is yet to take a call. "At the moment, there is no confirmation but we will let you know exactly what the situation will be," Gambhir added to his statement.
Gambhir highlights backup plans for opening options
In light of Rohit's potential absence, Gambhir emphasized the team's backup plans. He confirmed that both Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul are prepared to open if the need arises. "Obviously there is [Abhimanyu] Easwaran and there is [KL Rahul] there. So we will take a call closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available," added Gambhir.
Indian team prepares for intense Test series
To gear up for the grueling four-Test series, the Indian team has planned an extended camp in Perth, which will have players from the India A squad. The team management has opted for center-wicket practice and match simulations as their preparation strategy. Despite low scores in recent matches, Gambhir was confident of Rahul's versatility and experience ahead of the upcoming series against Australia.
Team India's road ahead
India are coming off a historic Test series defeat to New Zealand at home, and the road ahead won't be smooth despite their phenomenal record Down Under since 2015. Australia last beat India in a Test series in the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (2-0). India avenged the loss with a 2-1 win at home in 2017. India then became the only Asian side with a Test series win in Australia (2018/19). They also won the 2020/21 series Down Under.