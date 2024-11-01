Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah has become the most expensive player in the history of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Alongside Bumrah, MI has also retained Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma.

MI's owner, Akash Ambani, and head coach, Mahela Jayawardene, expressed their satisfaction with the retention decisions, emphasizing the players' potential and their contribution to the team's legacy.

Bumrah broke the record of Cameron Green (Image source: X/@IPL)

Jasprit Bumrah becomes most expensive MI player in IPL history

What's the story Jasprit Bumrah has become the most expensive player in the history of Mumbai Indians (MI) after he was retained for Rs. 18 crore ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. He broke the record of Cameron Green, who was bought for Rs. 17.5 crore by MI before the 2023 season. The franchise has also retained India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and franchise skipper Hardik Pandya, both at an equal retention price of Rs. 16.35 crore each.

Player retention

MI retains Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma

Apart from Bumrah, Yadav, and Pandya, MI have also retained Rohit Sharma (Rs. 16.30 crore) and Tilak Varma (Rs. 8 crore). Sharma has been a part of the franchise since 2011 while Bumrah joined in 2013. Yadav has represented MI for nine IPL seasons, Pandya for eight, and Varma joined the side in 2022.

Ambani's statement

MI owner Akash Ambani expresses delight over player retention

MI owner Akash Ambani was pleased with the team's player retention decisions. He said, "We are thrilled that the strong legacy of MI will be carried forward by Jasprit, Surya, Hardik, Rohit and Tilak - players who have become synonymous with our team and the brand of cricket we stand for." He also emphasized the MI core group and coaching staff's joint efforts in shaping a common vision for the franchise.

Coach's perspective

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene discusses team strategy

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene also gave an insight into the team's strategy. He said retaining five uncapped players was a tough call taken after detailed discussions with coaches and owners. Jayawardene thinks these players provide great potential in key positions and offer depth as well as versatility for the upcoming season.