By Shreya Mukherjee 10:44 am Jul 17, 202410:44 am

What's the story Actor-model Natasa Stankovic, along with her son Agastya, was seen leaving Mumbai early Wednesday morning amidst swirling divorce rumors from cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya. Images and videos of the mother-son pair exiting the city have emerged on various social media platforms. Prior to her departure, Stankovic posted a photo on Instagram of her suitcase being packed, captioned "It's that time of the year," accompanied by several emojis. The destination appears to be Serbia, Stankovic's home country.

At the Mumbai airport, Stankovic was seen dressed in a white top under a jacket, black pants, and shoes. Her son Agastya sported a printed T-shirt, beige pants, and shoes. After briefly interacting with their nanny, which included a hug from Agastya, Stankovic greeted the paparazzi with a smile and wave before entering the airport. The rumors about her divorce began circulating online following a post on Reddit. However, neither Stankovic nor Pandya have responded to these rumors yet.

Speculation about the couple's marital status increased when Stankovic did not share any social media posts congratulating Pandya or the Indian men's cricket team after their T20 World Cup win. Instead, she posted several cryptic messages, including one about removing "problem from life." Fans also noticed that Stankovic had archived all their wedding photos on social media but later restored them. Adding to the speculation was Pandya's absence at the airport to see off Stankovic and Agastya.

Pandya proposed to Stankovic in Dubai in 2020, leading to their wedding during lockdown on May 31 of the same year. The couple welcomed their son Agastya on July 30, 2020. In the following year, they renewed their vows in Udaipur with a Christian ceremony and traditional Hindu rituals. Pandya recently attended the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding alone.