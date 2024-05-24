Next Article

Key takeaways from MI's campaign in IPL 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:19 pm May 24, 2024

What's the story A lackluster show meant Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the 2024 Indian Premier League points table. It was a poor campaign for MI under new skipper Hardik Pandya, who was traded from Gujarat Titans. MI lacked bite across departments and their captain's misfiring campaign was a major talking point. Here are the key takeaways from their forgettable campaign.

Campaign

Poor show from MI

MI claimed just four wins from 14 matches. They suffered 10 defeats. MI's NRR was -0.318. For the second time in the tournament's history, MI clocked 10 defeats in a season (also IPL 2022). This was the third time in the last four IPL seasons that MI failed to earn a playoff berth. They narrowly secured a top-four finish in IPL 2023.

Leading run-getters

Rohit and Tilak were MI's notable performers (batting)

Rohit Sharma was sensational in the first half of the tournament as he finished as MI's top run-getter with 417 runs at 32.07 (SR: 150). He even scored a hundred. The veteran opener, however, touched the 20-run mark just once in his last seven outings. Meanwhile, youngster Tilak Varma was consistent in the middle order. He managed 416 runs at 41.60 (SR: 149.64).

Batters

Numbers of other key batters

The rest of the MI batters also failed to fire consistently. Suryakumar Yadav, who missed the first few games, made 345 runs at a strike rate of 167.47. The tally includes a hundred. Ishan Kishan blew hot and cold, managing 320 runs at 22.85. Tim David made 241 runs while striking at 158.55. Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir made 109 and 140 runs, respectively.

Hardik

The lackluster show from skipper Hardik

Hardik could not get going with the bat in IPL 2024. The swashbuckler overall accumulated 216 runs in the season at 18. His strike rate was 143.04 with his highest score being 46. The all-rounder bowled some fine spells in the latter half of the tournament. He finished with 11 wickets at an economy of 10.75.

Bumrah

Bumrah was MI's lone warrior with the ball

Jasprit Bumrah's tally of 20 wickets was the second-most for any bowler in the IPL 2024 league stage. Moreover, his economy of 6.48 is the best among bowlers with at least two wickets. Though Gerald Coetzee and Piyush Chawla claimed 13 wickets apiece, both had economy rates of over 8.9. Nuwan Thushara took eight wickets (ER: 9.88).