IPL 2024: Can MI upset SRH at Wankhede?

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:12 pm May 05, 202404:12 pm

What's the story Mumbai Indians will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 55 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). While MI are all but out of the playoff race with just three wins in 11 outings, SRH are fourth in the points table with six wins in 10 games. SRH beat MI in a high-scoring affair earlier in the season. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and telecast details

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host this game on May 6. The surface here will help batters. Pacers could receive help from the pitch due to slight seam movement with good carry. The match will start from 7:30pm onward. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Jio Cinema app and website (free).

H2H

Have a look at head-to-head record

The two teams have locked horns in 22 matches as of now, with MI winning 12 of those. Meanwhile, the Orange Army have won 10 encounters in this battle. Earlier this season, SRH racked up 277/3 against MI in Hyderabad before restricting MI to 246/5. SRH's total was then the highest IPL score and is currently the second-highest.

SRH vs MI

Can MI pose a threat against SRH?

MI would be disappointed as their destructive batting line-up has not delivered consistently. Jasprit Bumrah has been their lone warrior in the bowling department. There have also been questions on Hardik Pandya's leadership. Meanwhile, SRH have been bolstered by their batters, who have been absolutely fearless. They have also made optimum utilization of their bowling resources.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

MI (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara. Impact player: Rohit Sharma. SRH (Probable XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan. Impact player: Jaydev Unadkat.

Stats

Here are the key performers

SRH openers Abhishek Sharma (208.61) and Travis Head (194.12) own the top-two highest strike rates among batters with 260-plus runs this year. Natarajan has 15 scalps in eight games this season. Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the season with 17 scalps. His economy rate is 6.25. With 347 runs, Tilak Varma is their leading run-getter (SR: 151.53).

