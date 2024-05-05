Next Article

David Warner leads this tally for Australia

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and USA will be underway on June 1. Australia will begin their campaign with the game against Oman at the Kensington Oval on June 5. Australia, who won the tournament in 2021, would want to stamp their authority under Mitchell Marsh. Here are the Australian batters with most runs in a T20 WC.

David Warner: 289 runs, 2021

David Warner holds the record for smashing the most runs for Australia in a T20 World Cup. He slammed 289 runs at a remarkable average of 48.16, while his strike rate read 146.70. Notably, Warner also became only the third player with three fifty-plus scores for Australia in a T20 World Cup. Warner scored a match-winning 38-ball 53 in the final against New Zealand.

Matthew Hayden: 265 runs, 2007

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden terrorized the greatest bowlers during the mid 2000s. His propensity to charge down the track and dispatch the ball stood out. Hayden struck 265 runs in Australia's semi-final run in the inaugural T20 World Cup edition (2007). The left-hander slammed four half-centuries, the most by an Aussie batter in the ICC tournament.

Shane Watson: 249 runs, 2012

Former all-rounder Shane Watson remains the only other Australian with over 200 runs in a T20 World Cup edition. He scored 249 runs from six matches at an average of 49.80 in 2012. The tally includes a strike rate of 150.00. Although West Indies won the title, Watson's run powered Australia to the semi-final. Besides scoring the most runs, Watson also recorded 11 wickets.

Michael Hussey: 188 runs, 2010

Michael Hussey starred for Australia in the 2010 T20 World Cup. He smashed 188 runs from seven games at an incredible average of 94.00. The left-handed batter struck at a staggering 175.70 in that tournament. His blistering 24-ball 60* against Pakistan in the semi-final led Australia to an uncanny win. However, Australia lost the final to England.