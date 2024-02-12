Australia lead the three-match series 2-0

Australia, West Indies clash in dead rubber in Perth: Preview

What's the story Australia and West Indies are set to clash in the third and final T20I at the Perth Stadium. It will be a dead rubber as the hosts have already sealed the series 2-0. Notably, both sides scored in excess of 200 runs in the first two T20Is. However, Australia have been ahead by defending their totals. Meanwhile, the Caribbeans would look to bounce back.

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

As mentioned, the Perth Stadium will host the second T20I on February 12 (1:30pm IST). Although the venue offers a lively batting track, the bowlers garner extra pace and bounce. The teams batting second have won five of the seven T20Is played here. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with the Disney+ Hotstar app having the streaming rights.

Record

A look at the head-to-head record

Australia and West Indies have featured in 21 T20Is in total. While the Aussies are ahead with 11 wins, none of the games were tied or washed out. West Indies' only T20I win Down Under came in 2013 in Brisbane. Australia have won six out of seven T20Is against the Caribbean side at home.

Summary

Summary of the 2nd T20I

David Warner (22) and Mitchell Marsh (29) started well for Australia, who were invited to bat. The Glenn Maxwell show began in the sixth over as he scored an unbeaten 120. He recorded 80-plus stands with Marcus Stoinis (16) and Tim David (31*). In reply, WI were reeling at 63/5 before Andre Russell (37) and Rovman Powell (63) consolidated. WI, however, managed 207/9 eventually.

Probable XIs

Here are the Probable XIs

West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph. Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, and Josh Hazlewood.