Hope is yet to play an ODI in Australia (Source: X/@ICC)

Shai Hope owns highest average in away ODIs: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:30 pm Feb 01, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Eyes will be on Shai Hope as West Indies meet hosts Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting on February 2. Notably, WI are yet to win an ODI against Australia Down Under in this century. Hence, Hope will have the onus to help his side script history. Meanwhile, here we decode Hope's sensational ODI record away from home.

Average

Highest average away from home

Across neutral and away (home of opposition) ODIs combined, Hope has accumulated 3,437 runs across 70 games with the help of 13 tons and 14 half-centuries. Hope's average of 61.37 is the highest for any batter with 2,000 or more ODI runs away from home. India's batting ace Virat Kohli trails Hope in this regard with an average of 56.99.

Stats

Dissecting his stats away from home

In 42 away (home of opposition) matches, the 30-year-old has clobbered 2,135 runs at an impressive average of 62.79. 10 of his ODI tons have come in these matches. Hope also boasts the highest average among batters with 2,000 or more away ODI runs. He has amassed 1,302 runs in 28 neutral ODIs at 59.18 (100s: 3).

Numbers

Here are his overall ODI stats

Having played 121 games, Hope has raced to 5,132 runs at an exceptional average of 51.32. The tally includes 16 tons and 25 fifties with 170 being his best score. No other WI batter with at least 1,000 runs averages more in the format. He has played just three ODIs against the Aussies, accumulating 120 runs at 40. The tally includes a fifty.

Landmark

The joint-fastest West Indian to 5,000 ODI runs

Last year, Hope became the 11th West Indian to slam 5,000-plus ODI runs. He got to the feat in his 114th inning. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hope is the joint-fastest WI batter with 5,000 ODI runs. He equaled Sir Vivian Richards. While Hope owns 16 ODI tons, only Chris Gayle (25), Brian Lara (19), and Desmond Haynes (17) have clobbered more tons in WI colors.

Tally

Second-most ODI runs since 2019

Hope has been sensational for WI in ODIs since the start of 2019. He has amassed 3,470 runs in 77 matches at a stellar average of 53.38 in this period (50s: 18, 100s: 12) Only Kohli (3,616) has hammered more ODI runs in this period. Meanwhile, as a captain, Hope has raced to 824 runs across 17 games at 68.66 (50s: 4, 100s: 3).