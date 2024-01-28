Match

A look at the match summary

England were bowled out for 246 after opting to bat. Ben Stokes (70) led from the front. India compiled 436, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja slamming fifties. Joe Root took four wickets. Despite conceding a massive lead, England scored 420. Pope played arguably his best knock, while Jasprit Bumrah scalped a four-fer. Hartley's magic castigated India in the day's final over.

Record

An uncanny home defeat for India

As mentioned, this was the first instance of India losing a home Test match after gaining a 70+ lead. The previous record was 65 by Australia in Chennai in 1964. Overall, it was the second-highest first-innings lead resulting in a defeat for India in Test cricket. India lost the 2015 Galle Test to Sri Lanka after leading by 192 runs.

Information

Second-highest first-innings lead overturned to win in India

India were ahead by 190 runs, the second-highest first-innings lead overturned to win a Test in India, as per Cricbuzz. In 2001, India conceded a 274-run lead to Australia before winning. They won the classic despite receiving the follow-on.

Records

Other forgettable numbers for India

England scored 436 in the first innings, the second-highest total in a Test defeat for them at home, as per Cricbuzz. India scored 449 against Pakistan in 2005 in Bengaluru. Besides, this was the fourth instance of India losing a Test by less than 30 runs. They lost the Hyderabad Test to England by 28 runs.

England

England's second Test win in India in a decade

England were the last side to win a bilateral Test series in India. They won the 2012/13 series 2-1. India have won each of their 16 Test series at home ever since. By prevailing in Hyderabad, England claimed their second Test win against India away from home in a decade. They also won a match during the 2020/21 series.