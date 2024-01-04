India top WTC 2023-25 standings after winning Newlands Test

06:43 pm Jan 04, 2024

The two-match Test series ended in a draw

After losing the Centurion Test, India won against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town, to level the two-match series 1-1. India chased 79, bowling SA for 55 and 176. They themselves managed 153 (2nd innings). India became the first Asian side with a Test win in Cape Town. The win has catapulted India to the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings.

A look at the match summary

SA folded for just 55 in their first innings, with Mohammed Siraj claiming 6/15. In response, India were 153/4 at one stage before six wickets fell for no run. Virat Kohli scored a defiant 46. While India gained a slender lead, Aiden Markram's defining century powered SA to 176/10. Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets. India claimed a seven-wicket win after lunch on Day 2.

India reach the summit

India, who were at number six before the 2nd Test, now top the WTC 2023-25 points table. They now have 26 points and a points percentage of 54.16. India have won two Tests and lost one in the ongoing cycle. Notably, they were docked two WTC points for slow over-rates after the Centurion Test. They were sixth with a points percentage of 38.89.

What about South Africa?

A win in Centurion powered South Africa to the top of the WTC standings. They led the table with 12 points and a points percentage of 100. However, Cape Town's defeat has now pushed them to second. With a win and defeat each, the Proteas own a PCT of 50. New Zealand, just behind SA, have similar numbers.

The status of Australia and Pakistan

Having featured in seven Test matches, Australia have won four and lost two while registering a solitary draw. They are fourth with 42 points and a 50% PCT. Australia lost a few points for poor over-rates in the Ashes. Meanwhile, Pakistan have dropped to sixth (22 points and a 45.83% PCT). The two teams are currently engaged in the final Test at SCG.

A look at other teams

Bangladesh, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka occupy the fifth, seventh, eighth, and ninth spot on the WTC 2023-25 points table presently. The Caribbeans and the Lankans are yet to open their accounts in the current cycle.

WTC standings are determined by percentage of points earned

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates.