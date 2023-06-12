Sports

Shubman Gill fined for criticizing umpire's decision: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall June 12, 2023 | 02:52 pm 3 min read

The controversy relates to Gill's dismissal in the second innings

In a blow to Indian batter Shubman Gill, the youngster has been fined 15% of his match fee for criticizing the TV umpire's decision in the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. While India received a sanction for maintaining a slow over-rate, Australia have been docked 80% of their match fees. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Australia defeated India at The Oval to win the iconic ICC WTC mace. The Aussies handed India a 209-run defeat as they clinched their ninth ICC title. However, Gill's dismissal during run-chase sparked a debate among experts. Gill edged one off Scott Boland to the left of gully where Cameron Green took the catch. Third umpire Richard Kettleborough looked ruled it out.

Decoding the dismissal (1/2)

It was a good-length delivery from pacer Boland that found a thick edge of Gill's blade. The ball went flying to the gully where Green took the controversial catch with one hand. After a brief discussion between the on-field umpires, the decision was referred to the TV official. Kettleborough took his time to verify the legality of the catch.

Decoding the dismissal (2/2)

It was always going to be a close call as the ball was dying on its way to the cordon. The question was whether Green's fingers were underneath the ball or the red cherry had touched the turf on its way. While a major section of fans and experts reckoned it was the latter, Kettleborough landed the decision in Australia's favor.

Gill expressed his discontent on social media

Needless to mention, Gill was infuriated with his dismissal as following the end of the day's play, he dropped a bombshell on social media. The young batter took a dig at the official and shared a screenshot of Green taking the controversial catch. As per the screenshots, it looked evident that the Aussie all-rounder had grounded the ball before completing the catch.

Gill took a dig at TV umpire

Gill charged for breaching Article 2.7

Following the match, the ICC charged Gill for breaching Article 2.7, which relates to "public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match". According to the global cricket body, Gill accepted the sanction, and there was no need for a formal hearing. The Indian batter scored 13 and 18 in the final.

A look at other sanctions

As far as the teams are concerned, India will lose all of their match fees for their slow over rate. Their opponents Australia were also docked 80% of their fees for the same. Notably, India were ruled to be five overs short of the target, taking time allowances into consideration. Besides, Australia were found to be four overs short.

