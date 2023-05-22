Sports

Decoding Gujarat Titans's journey to the IPL 2023 playoffs

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have finished the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 league stage as table-toppers. Hardik Pandya's men performed as a formidable force as they recorded one emphatic triumph after another. Notably, GT topped the league stage last season as well and subsequently tasted glory. Many are backing them to replicate their heroics. Here we decode their road to IPL 2023 playoff.

Why does this story matter?

Not even once GT's campaign went off track this season.

The Titans were brilliant in all three departments as their prominent names rose to the expectations.

While Shubman Gill piled up a plethora of runs, Mohammed Shami was sensational with the ball.

The Titans will now meet Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 23.

GT finish at top once again

With 10 wins in 14 games and 20 points, the Titans finished the league stage as table-toppers. No other team could even claim 18 points. GT's net run rate of +0.809 was also the highest among all teams. Interestingly, three of GT's defeats came at home, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They suffered just a solitary defeat in seven away matches.

Here are their key batters

Gill finished the league stage as the second-highest run-getter with 680 runs (SR: 152.47). While no other GT batter has even 300 runs this season, Hardik trails him in this regard, having accumulated 289 runs at a strike rate of 130.76. Vijay Shankar has smoked 287 runs at a strike rate of 161.23. ﻿Rashid Khan has clobbered 95 runs, striking at 237.50.

A look at their top bowlers

With 24 wickets apiece, Rashid and Shami finished the league stage as the joint-leading wicket-takers. Shami's tally of 15 powerplay wickets this season is also the highest for any bowler. ﻿Mohit Sharma has been brilliant in death overs, having claimed 17 wickets at an economy of 8.15. Noor Ahmed has returned with 13 wickets in 10 games, conceding runs at just 7.96.

Here are the key records scripted

Gill recently became the fourth batter to slam two successive IPL centuries. Rashid owns the only hat-trick of the ongoing season. He accomplished the feat versus Kolkata Knight Riders. Against Delhi Capitals, Shami recorded the second-best powerplay figures (4/11) in IPL history. GT defended 135 versus Lucknow Super Giants, the third-lowest total successfully defended this season.

A look at the playoff scenario

As GT finished in the top two, they will get an additional chance to qualify for the final. While the winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the summit clash straightaway, the loser will head to Qualifier 2, awaiting the winner of the Eliminator. LSG and Mumbai Indians will tussle in the Eliminator, having finished third and fourth in the league stage, respectively.