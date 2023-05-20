Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG: Nitish Rana elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha May 20, 2023, 07:16 pm 2 min read

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will welcome the Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial clash in match number 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. A win will amplify LSG's dreams of a top-two finish, while KKR will fight to hold onto their bleak chances of getting to the playoffs. KKR skipper Nitish Rana has won the toss and elected to field.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the fixture on May 20 from 7:30pm IST. The strip here is very good for batting and one can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners will get some assistance as the game goes on. 9.78 is the average run rate for teams batting first here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

Here's the head-to-head record

LSG made their IPL debut last season and for that reason, they have featured in only two matches in the competition against the Knights. Surprisingly, LSG have the upper hand as they have won both matches against KKR. In their last meeting, LSG won by two runs. Quinton de Kock slammed a mammoth 140* as they posted 210/0. Mohsin Khan finished with 3/20.

Here are the two teams

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.