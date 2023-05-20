Sports

IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar claims 3/22 versus DC

Deepak Chahar has 10 wickets in IPL 2023 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar claimed figures worth 3/22 versus Delhi Capitals in match number 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Chahar was exceptional in the powerplay overs, claiming two scalps. He came back in the 14th over and dismissed Axar Patel. CSK posted 223/3 in 20 overs and are on the verge of claiming a win.

Chahar claims a crucial three-fer

Chahar gave away five runs in his first over before conceding three in his second. In his third over, he was welcomed by David Warner with a four and a six before picking up two wickets. He dismissed Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw off successive deliveries to rock DC. And then Chahar got the key scalp of Axar with a slower bouncer.

Chahar races to 52 wickets in the PP overs

Chahar (3/22) registered his best figures this season as he raced to 10 scalps at 23.00. Chahar now has 10-plus wickets in each of the last five seasons he has participated in. The right-arm pacer has 69 scalps in the IPL at 28.29. As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahar now has 52 wickets in the powerplay at 28.73. He has equaled Zaheer Khan's tally (52).