After a nail-biting IPL 2021 opener, the second match will see Chennai Super Kings clash with Delhi Capitals. The Yellow Army are in pursuit to bounce back from a bleak performance, while DC will have a fresh captain in the form of Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, the battle between Deepak Chahar and Prithvi Shaw will once again grab the eyeballs. Let us analyze the same.

Battle The battle between the two

Over the years, Prithvi has racked up 826 runs from 38 matches at 21.73. On the other hand, Chahar owns 45 wickets in 48 matches, including a best match haul of 3/15. Shaw has managed to score 38 runs off 39 balls by Chahar, while Chahar has dismissed him five times. This shows that Chahar has dominated Shaw in recent times.

Information Shaw vs CSK, Chahar vs DC

Till date, Shaw has aggregated 123 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 130.85 against CSK. The tally also includes two sixes and 19 fours. Meanwhile, Chahar has eight wickets from as many matches against DC (Best: 2/18).

Powerplay Shaw to be wary of Chahar in powerplay

Both Shaw and Chahar operate well in the powerplay. The former has scored over half of his total runs (559) in the first six overs at an average of 22.36. However, his form plunged in the 2020 season as he mustered only 156 runs at 15.6 in these overs. Meanwhile, Chahar has picked up 33 wickets at 28.91 in this phase.

CSK vs DC Will Chahar outclass Shaw again?