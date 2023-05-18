Sports

Virat Kohli slams sixth IPL century, equals Chris Gayle: Stats

The wait is finally over! Virat Kohli has slammed his sixth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter hammered his first IPL ton since April 2019. Notably, Kohli now has the joint-most centuries in the tournament along with Chris Gayle (6). The former was earlier tied with Jos Buttler in this regard.

A blistering knock from Kohli

Although Kohli has been in sublime form in IPL 2023, he was under the scanner for his strike rate in the middle overs. The former RCB skipper has now silenced his detractors with a blistering knock. Besides acing the powerplay overs, Kohli made merry during the middle overs. He raced to his century in the 18th over off 62 balls.

A record-breaking IPL century

As stated, Kohli has slammed his sixth IPL century, now the joint-most along with Gayle. Interestingly, four of Kohli's century came in the 2016 IPL season wherein he shattered numerous records. His tally of 973 runs is the most by a batter in an IPL season. Kohli slammed seven half-centuries besides four tons in what turned out to be a record-breaking season.