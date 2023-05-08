Sports

Faf du Plessis vs Piyush Chawla in IPL: Key stats

Faf du Plessis vs Piyush Chawla in IPL: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 08, 2023, 06:29 pm 2 min read

Piyush Chawla has scalped 19 wickets against RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians will host Royal Challengers Bangalore with the aim of winning their sixth match this season in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Both teams are tied at 10 points in 10 matches and will be desperate for a win. All eyes will be on Piyush Chawla's duel with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. Here's more.

Chawla has dismissed Du Plessis only once

RCB skipper Du Plessis has negotiated nicely against the veteran MI leg-spinner Chawla. The SA dasher has been watchful against him, and his IPL strike rate of 100, tells the story. Du Plessis has slammed 50 runs against him in six IPL meetings against Chawla. The veteran leggie has dismissed him only once. Overall, in seven T20s, Chawla has dismissed him twice (SR: 94.54).

Du Plessis's numbers against leg spinners in the IPL

Du Plessis is a very well-rounded batter with great technique. But his numbers do not hold up well against leg-spinners in the IPL. In 60 IPL innings, he has fallen prey to leggies 13 times. His strike rate of 115.77 against them, is far from ideal. His watchful approach against the leggies has allowed him to score 543 runs in 60 innings at 41.76.

Du Plessis's stellar numbers against MI

The experienced SA batter has slammed 436 runs against MI across 18 IPL clashes. He owns an average of 25.64 against them. He has smoked three fifties. He slammed a 73 against MI earlier this season. Meanwhile, Chawla also has a decent record against RCB. The leggie has scalped 19 wickets in 22 matches against them and owns a brilliant economy of 7.48.

A look at their overall IPL numbers

The second-highest SA runscorer in the IPL, Du Plessis has compiled 3,914 runs in 136 appearances at 36.24. Du Plessis has been in sublime form this season with 511 runs in 10 matches (50s: 5). The second-highest wicket-taker (IPL), Chawla has scalped 174 wickets in 175 matches at an average of 26.32. In IPL 2023, Chawla has snapped 17 wickets in 10 matches.

Poll Who will win the duel?

Piyush Chawla 0% Faf du Plessis 0% Poll is completed