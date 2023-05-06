Sports

Virat Kohli completes 1,000 IPL runs versus Delhi Capitals: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 06, 2023, 08:02 pm 2 min read

Kohli has slammed 1,000 IPL runs against DC (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Virat Kohli has reached the landmark of 1,000 runs against the Delhi Capitals in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star became the first batter to complete the feat against DC. He reached the milestone after completing his 25th run. Before this match, he had 975 runs versus DC.

Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma

Before this match, Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer against DC with 977 runs from 33 matches at an average of 32.56. Courtesy of his knock, Kohli has surpassed him and become the first player to slam 1,000 runs against DC in IPL history. He has slammed nine fifties against them and owns an average of over 50.

Fourth batter to score 1,000 runs against an IPL franchise

Kohli became the fourth batter to complete 1,000 runs against an IPL franchise. Rohit has slammed 1,040 runs against KKR. Shikhar Dhawan has managed 1,029 runs against CSK. Meanwhile, David Warner has accumulated 1,075 and 1,005 runs against KKR and PBKS respectively. Warner is the only batter to achieve this feat against two IPL franchises.

7,000 IPL runs for Kohli

Kohli has become the first batter to complete 7,000 runs in IPL history. He got to the mark with a four against DC's Axar Patel. Kohli needed 12 runs before this match for 7,000 runs. Meanwhile, he has now reached the milestone in his 233rd match (225 innings). Only Dhawan (6,536), Warner (6,189) and Rohit (6,063) are the other three with 6,000-plus IPL runs.

Only Indian batter to complete this T20 feat

Earlier in the tournament, Kohli became the fourth batter to complete 11,500 runs in T20 cricket. He became the first among Indian batters to achieve such a feat. He trails the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (12,528) and Kieron Pollard (12,175) on the runs tally. Among Indian batters, only Rohit (10,887) is the other batter in the 10,000-run club in T20s.