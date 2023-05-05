Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs GT: Pitch report (Sawai Mansingh Stadium)

IPL 2023, RR vs GT: Pitch report (Sawai Mansingh Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 05, 2023, 10:20 am 2 min read

RR have five wins in nine games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans are up against Rajasthan Royals in Match 48 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host this duel on May 6. Both teams have played nine games so far with GT prevailing six times and RR clinching five contests. Meanwhile, the Royals claimed a three-wicket win over GT earlier this season. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave?

The track here can challenge the batters as fast bowlers can generate swing with the new ball. Scoring could get difficult as the match progresses. Anything around the 160-165 run mark could be a challenging score. The dew factor can come into play. Two games have been played at this venue in IPL 2023 so far and both were clinched by teams batting first.

Here are the stadium stats

49 matches have been played here in the IPL. Sides batting first have won 17 games compared to the sides chasing (32). RR's 202/5 versus Chennai Super Kings a few days back is the highest score here. Mumbai Indians have posted the lowest team total here (92/10) versus RR in 2013. 7.96 is the average run rate of teams batting first here.

RR's sensational record at home

The Men in Pink have one win and a defeat at this venue this season. Their overall record in Jaipur is nothing but sensational. The inaugural-season champions own 33 victories in the 49 games they played here. Among teams who have played at least 20 matches at a venue, RR's win percentage of 67.24 is only second to that of CSK (70% in Chennai).

Here are the key performers

Jos Buttler has hammered 501 runs in 12 games here at a sensational average of 50.1. The in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal recorded scores of 44 and 77 here in IPL 2023. Shubman Gill has a fifty under his belt, having played three T20 innings here. Ravichandran Ashwin has scalped 10 wickets in nine T20 games here besides playing a 46-run knock.

Decoding the Probable XIs

RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal. GT (Probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Joshua Little. Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar and Khaleel Ahmed.

Poll Which batter will come on top in this contest?

Yashasvi Jaiswal 0% Shubman Gill 0% Poll is completed Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes RR's youngest centurion in IPL: Key stats