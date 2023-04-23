Sports

Glenn Maxwell hammers his 16th IPL fifty: Key stats

Apr 23, 2023

Glenn Maxwell completed 1,000 runs for RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Glenn Maxwell played a sensational knock against the Rajasthan Royals in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He brought up his 16th fifty of the tournament with a 44-ball 77. Maxwell came to bat when RCB were in trouble and he stitched a 127-run stand with Faf du Plessis. This was his third fifty of IPL 2023. Here's more.

A splendid hand from Maxwell

Maxwell came to bat when RCB were reeling at 12/2 in 2.1 overs. He formed a partnership with Du Plessis of 127 runs and took the total beyond 130-run mark. His knock was laced with four sixes and six fours at a strike rate of 175. Even after Du Plessis's departure, Maxwell kept fighting. He was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 15th over.

Fifth batter to complete 1,000 runs for RCB

Courtesy of his sensational knock, Maxwell became the fifth batter to complete 1,000 runs for RCB. He has raced to 1,067 runs in 35 IPL appearances for the franchise at an average of 36.79. This was his 10th fifty for RCB. This season, he has slammed 253 runs in seven matches at 42.16. He owns a massive strike rate of 188.80 (50s: 3).