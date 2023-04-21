Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs GT: Here is the statistical preview

Lucknow Super Giants will host the Gujarat Titans in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. LSG will aim to reach the top of the table with a win, whereas GT will look to bounce back after their defeat against RR in the last match. The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the much-awaited clash on April 22. Here's more.

A look at the H2H record

Both franchises entered the IPL last season and have left a positive impact on the tournament and the fans. They met each other twice last season and GT won both the battles. In their last meeting, GT batted first on a tough wicket and posted 144/4, Shubman Gill slammed a 49-ball 63. In response, LSG were bundled for 82. Rashid Khan finished with 4/24.

Here are the stadium stats

The pitch at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium is conducive for batters. However, the pacers and spinner will also get some help from the strip. 7.88 is the average run rate for teams batting first at this venue in the IPL. A total of 33 T20s have been played here and 17 times teams batting first have won. Teams chasing have claimed 16 victories.

Rahul closing in on 7,000 T20 runs

LSG skipper KL Rahul needs 14 runs to complete 7,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. He owns 6,986 runs in 209 T20 matches at an impressive average of 42.33. He has slammed 60 fifties and six centuries in this format. He needs nine sixes to complete the tally of 300 sixes. This season, he has scored 194 in six matches.

Joseph is a wicket away from 100 T20 wickets

Alzarri Joseph is one of the most underrated bowlers in the IPL. He is currently at 99 wickets in T20s from 82 matches at an average of 24.28. His economy of 8.38 is on the higher side. This season, Joseph has scalped seven wickets in five matches. His best figures of 6/12 came on his IPL debut for MI against SRH in 2019.

Here are the other numbers

Ravi Bishnoi (45) may complete 50 dismissals in the IPL Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan (30) are the joint-highest wicket-takers for GT. Marcus Stoinis (98) is two wickets away from completing 100 T20 wickets. Mohit Sharma (94) may get to 100 wickets in the IPL. Amit Mishra (169) needs two wickets to surpass Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 wickets in the IPL.