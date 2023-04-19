Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RCB: Statistical preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 19, 2023, 05:26 pm 2 min read

Punjab Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on April 20. Punjab are placed fifth in the 10-team table with three wins and two losses. RCB are eighth with four points from five games (W2 L3). Both sides will be keen to gain maximum impetus and showcase their authority. We decode the stats.

A look at the head-to-head record

PBKS and RCB have met each other on 30 occasions in the IPL. PBKS have the edge, winning 17. RCB have won 13 games. In IPL 2022, PBKS won both the games versus RCB.

Dhawan averages 116.50 this season

Shikhar Dhawan is likely to be back for the match versus RCB after missing his side's previous game due to an injury. In four IPL games this season, Dhawan has 233 runs at 116.50. Meanwhile, versus RCB, Dhawan has a total of 679 runs at 32.33. He can become the fifth player to score 700-plus runs.

Faf is this season's leading scorer

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is the top scorer in IPL 2023, amassing 259 runs at 64.75 from five games. Versus PBKS, the veteran star has piled up 792 runs at a solid average of 59.33. He has eight half-centuries. Overall in the IPL, he has amassed 3,662 runs at 35.55. He carries a strike rate of 132.87.

Mohammed Siraj can be a crucial asset for RCB

Mohammed Siraj will be a key asset for RCB with the ball. He has claimed eight scalps so far from five games at 17.50. He also has a decent economy rate of 7.00. Overall in 70 games, Siraj has claimed 67 scalps at 31.20. Siraj can become the fourth RCB bowler to claim 60-plus IPL scalps, taking 57 so far at 32.96.