IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2023, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Chennai Super Kings will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. CSK have made an impressive start to their campaign, winning three of their first five games. On the other hand, SRH have won two and lost three, being placed ninth at the moment. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and will bowl first.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this duel on Friday (April 21). A couple of high-scoring games have been played here this season; both were won by teams batting first. Spinners can be impactful in the middle overs. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

CSK have dominated the Orange Army in the past, defeating them 13 times in 18 IPL meetings. The remaining five matches went in SRH's favor. Meanwhile, SRH's record in Chennai is even paltrier as they have lost all three games against CSK played at this venue. Notably, the two teams met in the 2018 IPL final, which CSK won by eight wickets.

Here are the two teams

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.