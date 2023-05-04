Sports

Andre Russell becomes the third batter with 600 T20 sixes

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 04, 2023, 08:59 pm 2 min read

Russell has smashed 600 sixes (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Andre Russell has joined an illustrious club in T20 cricket, becoming just the third batter ever to reach a milestone of 600 sixes. Russell, who had smashed 598 sixes, hit two maximums versus Sunrisers Hyderabad after coming on for Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 47 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season. Russell was, however, dismissed for a 15-ball 24.

Russell joins Gayle and Pollard

Playing his 446th match (384 innings) in the 20-over format, Russell has now smashed 600 sixes. He also has 500 fours under his belt. Russell is now just the third batter after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard with 600-plus sixes. Gayle leads the show with 1,056 sixes. Fellow West Indian Pollard smacked 812 maximums. No other batter has over 500 sixes.

How has Russell fared in the IPL?

In 108 matches, Russell has 2,201 runs in the IPL at an average of 29.34. He has clubbed 147 fours and 188 sixes, striking at 175.23. In IPL 2023, Russell has scored 166 runs, slamming 10 fours and 13 sixes. Versus Hyderabad, he was dismissed by Mayank Markande, slicing his shot straight to the backward point after going for a big shot.

Russell's struggle versus spin

As per Cricbuzz, Russell has managed 31 runs from 24 balls against right-arm leg-spinners in IPL 2023, having been dismissed on four occasions. He has faced 13 dot balls. Meanwhile, Russell fell to Markande for the second time. He has managed 15 runs from 14 balls off Markande, striking at 93.33 and facing nine dot balls.