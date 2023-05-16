Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 16, 2023, 08:30 am 2 min read

Nicholas Pooran is in fiery form in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in match number 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The clash between the two top-four teams will surely attract a lot of interest. Both teams are aiming for the playoffs and for that, their players will look to step up. The clash between both sets of players will be an enthralling spectacle.

Kyle Mayers vs Jason Behrendorff

Kyle Mayers has been LSG's mainstay at the top. He has slammed 361 runs this season season, out of which, 264 runs have come in the powerplay. Similarly, Jason Behrendorff is a terrific powerplay bowler. 60 out of his 150 T20 wickets have come within the field restrictions. He also owns an economy of 7.10. This season, Behrendorff has snapped six powerplay wickets.

Nicholas Pooran vs Piyush Chawla

Nicholas Pooran is in excellent form and his expertise in playing spin will come in handy against MI's Piyush Chawla. Although Chawla has not dismissed him in the IPL, he has scalped 19 wickets this season. Meanwhile, Pooran owns a mammoth strike rate of 257.14 against the veteran leggie. In 29 IPL innings, Pooran has fallen to leggies six times. (SR: 155.71).

Ishan Kishan vs Amit Mishra

Ishan Kishan is in good form this season. He has scored 366 runs at a decent strike rate of 144.52. However, his biggest challenge in this match will be to tackle Amit Mishra. The veteran spinner has dismissed him thrice in three IPL innings. Kishan has fallen prey to leggies 19 times in 48 IPL innings but owns a 150.36 strike rate against them.

Surykumar Yadav vs Ravi Bishnoi

Suryakumar Yadav had a poor start to the IPL 2023. However, he turned it around, having scored 479 runs in 12 matches. However, against LSG, his main challenge will be against Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi has dismissed SKY thrice in five IPL innings, while he scored 23 runs off 20 balls. In 69 IPL innings, SKY has been dismissed 15 times by leggies (SR: 132.24).

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the high-voltage clash on May 16. 7.19 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in IPL 2023. Teams batting first have won three out of six games here while chasing teams have won two. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 pm IST.

