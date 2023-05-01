Sports

IPL 2023: LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq registers his career-best IPL figures

Naveen-ul-Haq's three-fer decimated Royal Challengers Bangalore (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets as Lucknow Super Giants restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126/9 in IPL 2023. RCB, who were 62/0 at one stage, suffered a batting collapse. Skipper Faf du Plessis was their top scorer (44). Naveen took three wickets, while Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi shared four. Naveen dismissed two of the batters in the final over.

Career-best IPL figures for Naveen

Naveen was the pick of LSG's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for 30 runs, finishing with an economy rate of 7.50. Notably, these are now his career-best bowling figures in the cash-rich league. Naveen dismissed Mahipal Lomror before getting rid of Karn Sharma and Mohammed Siraj in the final over. Meanwhile, Bishnoi and Mishra shared four wickets.

LSG bought Naveen for Rs. 50 lakh

Naveen is playing his first season in the IPL. Earlier this year, LSG bought Naveen for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh. The Afghanistan seamer made his IPL debut on April 19 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

A look at his stats

Coming to his T20I numbers, Afghanistan's Naveen made his debut in 2019. He has so far scalped 34 wickets in 27 games. While he averages 20.70 in the format, the 23-year-old has an economy rate of 8.10. He is yet to take a five-wicket haul in the format. As far as his T20 stats are concerned, Naveen has taken 167 wickets.