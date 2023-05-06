Sports

IPL 2023: MI struggle against CSK at Chepauk

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 06, 2023

MI suffered versus CSK in Chennai (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians struggled versus Chennai Super Kings in match number 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. MI were off to a horrific start (14/3) before Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera added a fifty-plus stand. Wadhera's 64-run knock helped MI get some runs as CSK put them under pressure. Matheesha Pathirana was superb, claiming a three-wicket haul. MI managed 139/8.

A horror start for MI

MI lost Cameron Green and fellow opener Ishan Kishan. Tushar Deshpande got Green for six before Deepak Chahar sent Kishan back. Rohit Sharma (0) then offered a catch as he was early on the shot and the ball caught the shoulder of the bat. After three overs, MI were 16/3.

Rohit Sharma records the most ducks

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit now owns 16 ducks in IPL. He was tied alongside Sunil Narine, Mandeep Singh, and Dinesh Karthik (15 each). Rohit also recorded a second successive duck in IPL 2023, scoring 0 against Punjab Kings. His scores in IPL 2023 read 1, 21, 65, 20, 28, 44, 2, 3, 0, and 0. In 10 games, he has 184 runs at 18.39.

CSK show quality with the ball

Chahar was excellent upfront for CSK, claiming two scalps. Deshpande continued his excellent run in IPL 2023, finishing with 2/26. Pathirana looked in great touch, finishing with 3/15. It was good to see CSK's pacers come with the goods. In terms of spin, Ravindra Jadeja managed 1/37. Moeen Ali bowled one over and proved to be costly. Maheesh Theekshana managed 0/28 from four overs.