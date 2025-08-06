Amid US-India oil row, NSA Doval in Moscow for talks

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval has arrived in Moscow to strengthen India-Russia ties. His visit comes amid rising tensions between India and the United States over India's continued purchase of Russian oil. The trip was planned earlier but has taken on new importance after US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to impose higher tariffs on India over the latter's relationship with Russia.

Diplomatic strain Trump threatens to raise tariffs on India Trump had earlier criticized India for buying Russian oil, saying it was "fueling the war machine." In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, he threatened to "substantially raise" tariffs on Indian goods within 24 hours. "India has not been a good trading partner... I think I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours," he said.

Strategic discussions Doval's Moscow mission During his Moscow mission, Doval is expected to hold closed-door consultations with senior Russian security and defense officials. The talks will likely focus on regional stability, counterterrorism cooperation, and energy security. This high-level exchange comes days after Trump's criticism of India, where he accused it of "profiting" from Russian crude oil sales, despite people being killed in Ukraine by "Russian war machine." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also expected to visit Russia later this month, The Economic Times reported.