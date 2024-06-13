Next Article

Indian government reappoints top officials

Ajit Doval appointed as National Security Advisor for third time

By Chanshimla Varah 06:24 pm Jun 13, 202406:24 pm

What's the story The government has reappointed Ajit Doval as the National Security Advisor (NSA) for a record third time. Additionally, Dr PK Mishra was also reappointed as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their appointments, which came into effect from June 10, will be "co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier." Both of them will be assigned the rank of Cabinet ministers in the Table of Precedence during their period in office.

Tenure

Doval and Mishra: Longest-serving principal advisors

With these reappointments, Doval and Dr Mishra have become the longest-serving principal advisors to the Prime Minister. In their respective roles, Dr Mishra will manage administrative matters and appointments in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), while Doval will supervise national security, military affairs, and intelligence. Both are highly trusted by PM Modi and maintain a low profile despite their expertise.

Responsibilities

Doval's role as NSA

Doval, a 1968 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is recognized for his strategic thinking and operational planning skills. He played a crucial role in countering Chinese aggression in the Doklam plateau in 2017 and East Ladakh in 2020. As the NSA, he serves as PM Modi's key interlocutor with neighboring countries and P5 nations. He also manages India's external intelligence Research and Analysis Wing.

Achievements

Doval's contributions to national security

Having served in Punjab as Intelligence Bureau (IB)'s operational chief, and in Kashmir as additional director, Doval also possesses firsthand experience of Pakistan's plans in these sensitive areas. He also serves as India's special representative for resolving the boundary issue with China. Meanwhile, Dr Mishra, a retired 1972 batch Indian Administrative Services officer, has been associated with PM Modi for over a decade since his retirement as the agriculture secretary.

Other appointments

Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor appointed as Advisors to PM

In addition to Doval and Dr Mishra, Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor (both IAS retired officers) have been appointed as advisors to the PM in the PMO, in the rank and scale of secretary to the Government of India. Their appointments will be for a period of two years, with effect from June 10 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.