Next Article

Investigation launched into YouTuber for promoting child sexual abuse

YouTuber 'Kuwari Begum' arrested for videos 'promoting' child abuse

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:56 pm Jun 13, 202405:56 pm

What's the story Ghaziabad Police has arrested YouTuber Shikha Metray, known online as Kuwari Begum, following allegations of promoting child sexual abuse. The case came in response to an an FIR was filed on Wednesday by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj. Bhardwaj accused Metray of sharing explicit content and endorsing methods of sexually abusing infants on her YouTube channel.

Activist's intervention

Activist flags explicit content, calls for police action

Bhardwaj specifically pointed out a video titled "She will say no. Let her" on Metray's channel in her complaint. She alleged that Metray was encouraging men to ignore women's consent and promoting sexually aggressive behavior toward women and children. Bhardwaj claimed that such content could mislead young boys, prompting her to call for police action against the YouTuber.

Twitter Post

Ghaziabad Police's statement on Youtuber's arrest

Public outrage

Social media backlash and deactivation of Metray's accounts

Following Bhardwaj's revelations, Metray faced significant backlash on social media. Users discovered that she is a graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Delhi and works in the clothing and apparel industry. Amid growing criticism, Metray seems to have deleted or deactivated her social media accounts, including YouTube and Instagram, which are inaccessible as of now.

Legal action

Legal proceedings and police efforts to remove content

Metray has been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 293 and Information Technology Act-67B in Ghaziabad for creating sexually explicit content, a criminal offense. Additional Commissioner of Police Dinesh P Kumar stated that two police teams have been formed to arrest Metray, who has uploaded approximately 115 videos on her channel with 2,050 subscribers. The police are also liaising with Google to remove the videos, some of which have nearly 800 views. The police investigation is currently ongoing.