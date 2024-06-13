BSF seizes cache of arms in J&K

What's the story In a significant operation conducted on Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation took place at a joint checkpoint at the Reddi Chowkibal market based on information from the BSF and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara. During the operation, an overground worker (OGW) from Kupwara named Shabir Ahmed was apprehended by the BSF.

Ahmed was found in possession of one pistol, one pistol magazine, 10 rounds, four hand grenades and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). According to reliable sources, these explosives and weapons were intended for use in a planned attack on the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in Srinagar and surrounding areas. The Amarnath Yatra, a 52-day pilgrimage, is set to begin on June 29 from Kashmir's Pahalgam and Ganderbal districts.

The BSF stated that this operation has significantly disrupted plans made by certain terrorist groups based out of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The mission comes amidst recent terror attacks in Reasi, Doda and Kathua, with searches underway to find the culprits of the three attacks. In preparation for upcoming events like the Amarnath Yatra, Mela Kheer Bhawani and Eid, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have also made security arrangements