The protest march will resume on Wednesday

'Delhi Chalo' march to resume on Wednesday after talks fail

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:56 am Feb 20, 202409:56 am

What's the story Farmers participating in the "Delhi Chalo" protest have turned down the Centre's new five-year plan for minimum support prices (MSP). They also declared that their protest march to Delhi will resume on Wednesday. In a statement on Tuesday morning, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher cautioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s central government that it would be accountable for "whatever happens now." He also accused the government of intentionally preventing the farmers from entering the national capital.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

A group of farmers has launched a protest over their demands, one of which includes a legal guarantee on MSP. The Centre and farmer leaders have held four meetings to come up with a resolution. After the fourth round of talks on Sunday, the Centre proposed that government-promoted cooperative societies will buy pulses, maize, and cotton crops at MSP for five years. Farmer leaders had then declared they would study the proposal and halted the protest march for two days.

Statement

Government's proposal diversionary: Farmers

The protesting farmers have dismissed the government's proposal, arguing that it aims to "divert and dilute" their MSP demand. The farmers said that they will not accept anything less than the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report. Pandher added, "The government has given us a proposal so that we backtrack from our original demands... The government will be responsible for whatever happens now."

March to continue

Farmers demand peaceful march to Delhi

Pandher stressed that the farmers intended to proceed toward Delhi peacefully and requested a location for their protest at Jantar Mantar. He said, "We only want to get our demands met, but if the government does not listen, then we are compelled." The protesters are also calling for farmer pensions, loan waivers, and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, among other demands.

In Haryana

'Extreme police force used on farmers': Pandher

Speaking about the police's alleged "extreme" measures to halt the march, Pandher said that the situation in Haryana is comparable to that of Kashmir. He cited instances of shelling and bullets targeting tractor tires. He also demanded punishment for those using tear gas on farmers. Pandher said, "We do not want any violence. If the government indulges in 'jabar' (oppression), then people of the country will think whether such people should be in power or not."