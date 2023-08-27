Haryana: Security beefed up ahead of VHP rally on Monday

India

Haryana: Security beefed up ahead of VHP rally on Monday

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 27, 2023 | 08:57 pm 3 min read

Security beefed up in Haryana ahead of VHP rally

Security has been tightened in Haryana's Nuh district and other surrounding areas ahead of a Shobha Yatra, a religious rally, scheduled to be carried out by right-wing Hindutva outfits on Monday, PTI reported. Officials have reportedly deployed security personnel, including paramilitary forces, and tightened vigil at inter-state and inter-district borders. The Hindu groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), reportedly decided to go ahead with the rally despite being denied permission by authorities.

Why does this story matter?

The fresh rally comes almost a month after communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31. The violence was triggered after a Muslim mob allegedly threw stones at a procession organized by the VHP and Bajrang Dal. It spread to other areas in Haryana, killing six persons. Recently, several gram panchayats in Rewari, Jhajjar, and Mahendragarh districts reportedly barred Muslims' entry in an apparent reaction to the Nuh violence.

Precautionary measures in place, mobile internet banned

Reportedly, the Nuh district administration has also ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and banks on Monday, Authorities earlier suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh until Monday night. Officials said the suspension would help control the spread of misinformation and rumors on social media, which could lead to violence and property damage. These measures aim to prevent any violence or other untoward incidents during the Shobha Yatra, reportedly called by the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat.

Watch: Video of frisking, checkpoints set up by Haryana Police

CM Khattar denies permission, offers alternative to yatra

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the rally wouldn't be allowed, citing the recent Nuh violence and the upcoming G20 Sherpa Group meeting in the district. He suggested people visit local temples for jalabhishek, a Hindu ritual, instead of participating in the yatra. To maintain law and order, the government has deployed 1,900 police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces. It has also sealed entry points to Nuh and closed the road leading to the Malhar Temple.

VHP seeks security from Haryana Police

Separately, right-wing organizations claimed they made elaborate plans to resume the yatra disrupted in Nuh on July 31. They said their security and safety were the administration's and the police's responsibility. VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain earlier stated they could limit the number of devotees if required but would not cancel the yatra. Meanwhile, the Haryana Police said the heightened security and suspension of internet and bulk SMS services were done to mitigate potential risks associated with the procession.

What we know about Nuh violence

The violence was allegedly triggered after a Muslim mob pelted stones at the aforementioned procession and torched some vehicles in Nuh on July 31. As news of the violence spread, many vehicles and shops in neighboring Gurugram's Sohna were set ablaze allegedly by Bajrang Dal members, reported The Indian Express. Later, a Gurugram mosque was also torched, and its imam, Hafiz Saad, was allegedly killed by Hindu rioters.

Share this timeline