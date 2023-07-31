Haryana: Clashes erupt during procession; 2,500 Hindus stuck in temple

India

Haryana: Clashes erupt during procession; 2,500 Hindus stuck in temple

Written by Ramya Patelkhana July 31, 2023 | 07:39 pm 1 min read

Clashed erupted during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra: Reports

Violent clashes between two communities reportedly broke out in Haryana's Nuh during a religious procession on Monday. Five persons were injured as a Muslim mob allegedly pelted stones and fired shots during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. Around 2,500 people have been forced to take shelter inside a temple near Gurugram, reported NDTV.

Cops organize flag march after clashes

Mobile internet, SMS services suspended

As members from two communities pelted stones at each other, the police reportedly had to resort to teargas shells to disperse the crowds following which reinforcements were also called in. Meanwhile, mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended in Nuh until Wednesday in order to prevent the spread of rumors and contain the communal tensions in the area, according to the Haryana government.

Share this timeline