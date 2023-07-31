Delhi High Court refuses direction to ban cow slaughter

India

Delhi High Court refuses direction to ban cow slaughter

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 31, 2023 | 05:39 pm 3 min read

Delhi High Court has refused to pass direction to central government to ban cow slaughter

The Delhi High Court has declined to issue an order to the central government regarding a complete ban on cow slaughter across the country. The court stated that any action in this matter must be taken by the competent legislature. The petitioner was advised to approach the relevant legislature in light of a previous ruling by the Supreme Court.

Why does this story matter?

The order was issued by the court in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Brishbhan Verma, a 77-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, amid controversy over cow slaughtering. In the past, such issues triggered a major row in India when cow vigilantes attacked suspected cow smugglers. Many states reported violent incidents, while opposition parties accused the Centre of inaction.

Petitioner free to take action for ban in states: HC

A bench led by Delhi HC Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma remarked that the national capital already has a restriction on cow slaughter due to a statute implemented by the Delhi government. It stated that the petitioner was free to take necessary actions for other states in view of a Supreme Court ruling, which held that legislature cannot be coerced to pass specific laws.

HC says SC can't compel legislature to enact any legislation

The Supreme Court had clarified that prohibiting the slaughter of cow and its progeny can only be decided by a competent legislature, the HC said in an order passed last week. It said the SC was not authorized to compel the legislature to enact any particular legislation. The HC directed the appellants in the case to approach the legislature for a final resolution.

Know about petitioner's plea

According to NDTV, the petitioner had made the request for direction to the Centre to completely ban the slaughter of cows and their offspring, including old, useless bulls, bullocks, old buffaloes, and male counterparts, without any delay. However, the high court stated that, based on the SC's decision, the petitioner cannot demand the relief they asked for in their petition.

What is Centre's stance on the issue

Monika Arora, the counsel representing the Centre, said that all the states and union territories have passed laws to limit or prohibit the slaughter of cows, except five states and one UT. She added that the authority to legislate on this issue lies with the state governments, and regarding Delhi, the ban was already in effect through the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994.

Share this timeline