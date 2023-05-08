India

Curfew relaxed in Manipur, no fresh violent incident reported: Centre

May 08, 2023

Curfew has been relaxed in Manipur and no fresh violent incident reported

The Centre and Manipur government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that there were no incidents of violence in the state during the curfew relaxation on Sunday and Monday. In their status report, the government claimed that the curfew imposed in Manipur in the wake of the violence last week was relaxed on Sunday and Monday, during which the situation remained peaceful.

Why does this story matter?

Widespread violence engulfed Manipur last week when clashes broke out between the tribal communities and the majority Meiteis over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Over 50 people were killed in the ensuing violence following a tribal rally against the Meiteis' demand.

Meanwhile, the SC intervened and sought a report from the state and central governments regarding the issue.

'What about the displaced persons?' asks Chief Justice DY Chandrachud

Hearing a plea seeking an SIT probe into Manipur violence, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud expressed deep concern over the loss of lives. "Our immediate target is protection, rescue and rehabilitation of people," he said, asking the Centre and the state government to give details of relief camps. "What about the displaced persons? They must be brought back to their homes," the SC said.

Do not make court proceeding another ground for destabilization: SC

"This is a humanitarian issue. The government is taking action. We have no doubt that they're doing it because the SG said. You may flag your concerns in an appropriate manner so that this proceeding doesn't become another ground for destabilization," Chandrachud said.

Relief camps have been set up for housing people: Centre

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central and State Governments informed the SC that 35 CAPF troops, paramilitary forces, and the army have been deployed. He also stated that helicopters and drones are being used and that relief camps have been established to house people and provide food. Meanwhile, the apex court sought an updated report on the Manipur violence after a week.

SC hearing more petition over Manipur issue

The Supreme Court is also hearing a batch of pleas, including one filed by the Hill Areas Committee chairperson and BJP MLA Dinganglung Gangmei, challenging the high court order that asked the state government to consider the Meiteis' demand for ST status. Another petition requested that the central and state governments direct the evacuation of Manipuri tribals who had fled to security forces' camps.

Know about Manipur violence

On May 3, unrest erupted when the All Tribal Students' Union organized a solidarity march against the Manipur High Court's directions to the state government to consider the Meitei community's request to be recognized as ST. At least 54 people have reportedly been killed so far in the ongoing violence in Manipur, while over 23,000 have been displaced.