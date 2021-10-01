Anand Mahindra to help 'Iron Man' suit maker from Manipur

Prem Ningombam wants to pursue mechanical engineering

Anand Mahindra has decided to help a Manipur boy, who has built an Iron Man suit from metal scraps. The incredibly skilled boy, identified as Prem Ningombam, has left the industrialist "awestruck" with his applaudable art. Ningombam is a native of Heirok, who became a social media buzz after a video of him making the suit went viral, and grabbed the billionaire's attention.

Information

Ace comedian Jaaved Jaaferi had shared the video with Mahindra

The 66-year-old tweeted about the Northeast boy on September 20 and said, "Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education." He expressed his wish to connect with him and "support him." Mahindra ended his video by thanking Jaaved Jaaferi for sharing the video with him.

Twitter Post

Read Mahindra's first tweet here

Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me @KCMahindraEduc1 to support him. (🙏🏽 @jaavedjaaferi for forwarding the video) pic.twitter.com/sKs8V3H8xQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2021

How

Ningombam's suit is remote controlled, made of metal scraps

The video is a little over two minutes that shows how Ningombam is creating the remote-controlled suit using electronic waste. Taking a systematic approach, the boy gathered scrap material, cardboard and other basic tools required for his creation. Eventually, he came up with the suit, which he intends to sell to fund his siblings' education. Upon seeing the clip, Mahindra was left "inspired."

Details

'I am awestruck & inspired by Prem's ambition,' says Mahindra

"I am awestruck & inspired by Prem's ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given," the businessman wrote on his Twitter. He further said that the company's chief design officer Pratap Bose was "equally inspired" with Ningombam's creation and will support the young lad's career as his "mentor."

Twitter Post

This is how Mahindra wants to help the boy

I had tweeted about Prem, the young man from Imphal who used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man’ suit. I was keen to support his obvious talent I’m grateful to our Auto sector partners, Shivz Autotech in Imphal for visiting Prem his family to understand his desires. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/i7RQLXUl6E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

Aspiration

Ningombam wants to become a mechanical engineer

Mahindra also shared sketches made by Ningombam and it shows how meticulously he had approached the entire project. In the viral video, Ningombam also expressed that he wants to pursue mechanical engineering but has no money. His wish to design a suit started in 2015 when he had watched an Iron Man movie. "I was so amazed to look at the mechanism," he says.

Information

Mahindra Foundation to assist in Ningombam, siblings' education

Mahindra Foundation, the CSR arm of Tech Mahindra Limited, will be supporting Ningombam and his siblings' education. The enterprise was started in 2007 and to date, it has lent a helping hand to many verticals like recently, they donated oxygen cylinders and plants to Telangana.