Chalachitram Film Festival: 'The Tainted Mirror' wins best film award

'The Tainted Mirror' was also awarded for the best short fiction

Director Romi Meitei's The Tainted Mirror from Manipur won the grand jury award for the best film at the fifth edition of the Chalachitram National Film Festival. The Tainted Mirror, which portrays the grip that consumerism has on the value system, was also awarded for the best short fiction, Festival Director Utpal Datta said on Friday.

Zachary Coffin was recognized in best director category for 'Deliverance'

The Film Critics Circle of India Special Mention Award for Best Child Artiste was given to Yaikhomba for an excellent portrayal of childhood emotion and complexity in The Tainted Mirror. Zachary Coffin was recognized in the best director category for his English film Deliverance. Amogh Deshpande won the Film Critics Circle of India Special Mention Award for Best Cinematography for the film.

Grand Jury Special Mention was awarded to 'Bhet'

The Grand Jury Special Mention was awarded to the Marathi film Bhet. The fifth edition of the festival was virtual with films made public at the Chalachitram website from August 10. They will continue to be on display for another week, Datta said. The 2021 edition had films in Hindi, English, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Assamese, and Manipuri.

Festival commemorated golden jubilee year of Manipuri cinema

Festival Artistic Director Dalton said that as this is the golden jubilee year of the cinema of Manipur, the festival commemorated it with the screening of Aribam Shyam Sharma's Binodini: A Tribute and Imagi Ningthem. In addition, the screening also included Haobam Paban Kumar's The First Leap on the pioneer Manipuri film; and 50 Years of Manipuri Cinema: a Glimpse.

Grand Jury comprised Adeep Tandon, Akashaditya Lama, and Abha Khanna

Additionally, Assamese filmmaker Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia's magnum opus Kolaahal was screened from August 13 on the occasion of his death anniversary. The Grand Jury comprised Adeep Tandon (chair), Akashaditya Lama, and Abha Khanna.