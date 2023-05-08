India

'Will consult all...': Amit Shah breaks silence over Manipur violence

'Will consult all...': Amit Shah breaks silence over Manipur violence

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 08, 2023, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Home Minister Amit Shah has broken silence over Manipur violence and appealed for calm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Manipur government would consult all stakeholders before finalizing any decision on granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, according to India Today. Breaking his silence over the issue, Shah appealed to the people to maintain the peace, claiming that the situation was "under control" in Manipur following the curfew.

Why does this story matter?

Shah's remarks came after the opposition accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ignoring Manipur violence while campaigning in Karnataka.

The violence in Manipur allegedly erupted over the majority Meitei community's demand for ST status.

Tribals in the state's hilly areas fear that the Meiteis getting the ST status may jeopardize their resources and territory.

No need for any person to be fearful: Amit Shah

Speaking to India Today, Shah said, "The court has passed an order. This will be discussed with all concerned stakeholders and the Manipur government will take an appropriate decision after consultations. There is no need for any person or group to be fearful." Reportedly, his reaction follows structural steps taken by the state government that brought some peace after days of arson and mayhem.

Over 50 killed, 23,000 displaced in Manipur violence so far

At least 54 people have reportedly been killed so far in the ongoing violence in Manipur that broke out during a protest march on Wednesday, while over 23,000 have been displaced. Earlier, Shah canceled all programs related to his Karnataka election campaign to monitor the Manipur situation. According to reports, the intervention by the Union Home Ministry helped bring the situation under control.

What triggered unrest in Manipur

The unrest erupted on May 3 when the All Tribal Students' Union organized a solidarity march against the Manipur High Court's directions to the state government to consider the Meitei community's request to be recognized as ST. Notably, tensions were already simmering even before the violence due to the BJP-led Manipur government's plan to evict tribals from reserved villages, which began in February.

BJP faces criticism; Indian Army brings situation under control

Opposition parties have sharply criticized the ruling BJP and its senior leaders for devoting all of their time and attention to campaigning in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are slated to take place on May 10, while Manipur burnt. Meanwhile, the Indian Army said it "enhanced" aerial monitoring in violence-prone areas. It also held flag marches after the curfew was briefly eased.