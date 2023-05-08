India

Get your Aadhaar card verified through QR code now

Written by Apurva P May 08, 2023, 03:28 pm 2 min read

Verify your details via QR code

Recently, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it free for individuals to update their Aadhar cards online. Aadhaar card with a 12-digit unique number works as identity proof anywhere in India. Now the latest feature allows the public to verify the card via QR codes. Let us get a detailed understanding of the process.

Why the need to verify

There are many possibilities for your Aadhaar number to get deactivated. Besides, individuals may be unaware that the details in their Aadhaar are not permanent ones. Some of the other reasons for deactivation include not using it for three years in a row, and having different biometrics, home addresses or names. Thus it is always advised to verify and update the Aadhaar details.

How QR code works

For the QR code to work, you first need to download the mAadhaar app from the Apple Play Store or Google Play Store. In the app, you will see a QR code icon on the home page. Click it. Place your phone camera on the QR code printed on your Aadhaar card. The app will scan the code and display your biographic details.

How and where to verify your Aadhaar card?

Apart from QR code, there are several ways to verify your Aadhaar number- both online and offline. One way is to go to the UIDAI website and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. You can also call the toll-free number 1947, or visit a nearby Aadhaar enrolment centre. UIDAI also provides an interactive voice response service (IVRS) and an AI-based chatbot named Aadhaar Mitra.

Updating your card

UIDAI made an announcement recently that Aadhaar cardholders will not be charged while updating documents in their Aadhaar online. Earlier the users were charged a nominal fee online. This service is a part of the Digital India project and can be availed from 15 March - June 14, 2023. To update, you need to revalidate yourself by uploading proof of address and identity.