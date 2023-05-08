India

Ruckus as farmers break barricades at wrestlers' protest venue

Farmers have allegedly broken barricades near wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar

Delhi's Jantar Mantar witnessed high drama on Monday after hundreds of farmers from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) reached the site, where the wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. According to ANI, BKU members broke the barricades set up by the Delhi Police and reached the protest venue in support of the aggrieved grapplers.

Remain peaceful and abide by law: Delhi Police

According to the Delhi Police, a group of farmers were escorted to Jantar Mantar. It claimed that in their haste to get to the site, several of them climbed the barricades, which collapsed and were removed by them. "The protestors...are being facilitated. Entry is being regulated through Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) to ensure safety. Please remain peaceful and abide by the law."