'Will hang myself': WFI chief as wrestlers' protest grows stronger

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 07, 2023, 06:03 pm 3 min read

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday released a video statement and dared protesting wrestlers to produce evidence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said he would hang himself even if a single sexual harassment allegation against him is proven. In a video statement, he said the matter could not be discussed openly as the Delhi Police is probing it. Singh dared the aggrieved wrestlers to produce evidence against him.

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the chief of the WFI on April 28 following the Supreme Court's directions.

On April 21, seven women wrestlers, reportedly including a minor, leveled sexual harassment allegations against Singh. However, no FIR was filed in the matter until a week later.

Meanwhile, many, including politicians, khap mahapanchayat members, and farmer leaders, extended their support to the wrestlers.

What exactly did WFI chief Singh say?

"I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved. The matter is with the Delhi Police, so I won't be able to speak much in detail on the matter," Singh said. "I have been [asking] from the first day...if wrestlers have any video or evidence against me. You should ask anyone who is associated with wrestling...is Brij Bhushan 'Ravana'?"

Watch: Video statement released by Brij Bhushan

Bhartiya Kisan Union extended support to protesting wrestlers

On Saturday, the farmers' organization, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), extended its support to protesting wrestlers. Its spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reiterated the wrestlers' demand for Singh's arrest over sexual harassment allegations. "They (protesting wrestlers) have our full support. We will decide today (on the future course of action). Arrest (of Singh) must be done when FIR has been registered," he said.

Khap mahapanchayat leaders joined wrestlers' protest too

Meanwhile, khap mahapanchayat leaders from Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh reportedly reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday to support the agitating wrestlers. They also allegedly threatened to lay a siege to the national capital, along with the BKU, if Singh wasn't arrested within a week. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also beefed up the security at the Delhi borders and the protest venue.

About wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar

The wrestlers resumed their protest at Jantar Mantar last month, demanding action against Singh. After initially launching a protest in January, they soon called it off after the Centre assured them the issue would be probed, and a Wrestling Oversight Committee (WOC) was formed. However, they restarted their agitation since the committee's findings were not made public, and no action against Singh was taken.