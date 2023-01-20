India

Wrestlers demand WFI chief's sacking, minister says wait for probe

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 20, 2023, 10:11 am 3 min read

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured protesting wrestlers of strict action if any WFI coach or official is found guilty of sexual harassment

After a meeting with protesting wrestlers on Thursday night, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them of strict action if any Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) coach or official is found guilty of sexual harassment. The wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for two days and have demanded to sack the WFI chief and disband the wrestling body.

Why does this story matter?

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik accused WFI president Brij Bushan Sharan Singh of sexual misconduct, causing a widespread uproar among the sports fraternity.

The BJP MP has refuted all the charges against him and reportedly called Thakur to clarify his position on the matter. The sports ministry on Wednesday directed the WFI to respond to the harassment allegations within 72 hours.

Will initiate action if no reply within 72 hours: Government

The meeting at Thakur's residence began at 10 pm on Thursday and continued for nearly four hours until the early hours of Friday but ended without any resolution. Giving the WFI an ultimatum, the government has said if a response isn't filed within the stipulated time, action will be initiated against the federation under the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

Will lodge FIR against WFI chief: Protesting wrestlers

The parties are expected to meet again today. The protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, also accused the WFI president and coaches of mismanaging the federation's operations. Two-time World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat earlier said that they didn't receive a satisfactory response from the government. The wrestlers said it wasn't just about Singh's resignation and they would lodge an FIR against him.

Don't want to disclose identity of victims yet: Wrestlers

On Thursday afternoon, the wrestlers said that five to six wrestlers had come forward with allegations. They didn't want to disclose their identity, but if no resolution is reached, they will be forced to take the legal route, they said. Meanwhile, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medalist wrestler Divya Kakran defended Singh saying she hasn't had any such experience in her decade-long career.

Must be held accountable: Wrestler, BJP leader Babita Phogat

Champion wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat, who is currently Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department's deputy director, arrived at the protest site to mediate between the government and the protesting wrestlers. Addressing the crowd, she said that the WFI officials and coaches must be held accountable for sexually exploiting and harassing wrestlers and other athletes through its arbitrary rules and regulations.

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Singh has been the president of WFI for around 10 years and the United World Wrestling-Asia's vice-president. He is a six-time MP and currently represents Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj. He reportedly spent his youth in the akharas of Ayodhya and was named in the Babri demolition case, as per his 2019 election affidavit. He has a reputation for being ill-tempered at various tournaments.